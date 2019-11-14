BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered the most northeastern point in Syria on Thursday after the U.S. Armed Forces withdrew from this part of the country.

According to reports on Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army entered the town of ‘Ayn Dewar in northeastern Al-Hasakah as they continue to fulfill their agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

‘Ayn Dewar is a town located just north of Al-Malkiyah, which is where the Iraqi border crossing with northeastern Al-Hasakah is located.

The town of ‘Ayn Dewar is considered the last point in northeastern Syria that is linked with the Turkish border.

As a result of this move, the Syrian Arab Army is now in control of every border point in Al-Hasakah that is located east of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

The Syrian Army would be in full control of the Al-Hasakah border if it were not for the Turkish-backed militants that are currently inside the city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

