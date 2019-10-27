BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army deployed to Al-Darbasiyah adjacent to the Syrian-Turkish border and entered it from the western part of the city on Sunday.

According to reports, Syrian Army units entered Al-Darbasiyah east of Ras Al-‘Ayn in northern Al-Hasakah, seven years after the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) took control of the city.

The Syrian military has begun building up their forces in Al-Darbasiyah on Sunday evening and began to deploy there, starting with its western neighborhoods.

The Sputnik News Agency reported that the Syrian Army has begun working on securing the entrances and exits of the city, pointing out that the army’s entry into the city comes within the Russian-Turkish understandings, according to Sochi’s memorandum.

Meanwhile, army units began deploying in the vicinity of Al-Ali Hospital in the northern neighborhood overlooking the border crossing between Syria and Turkey.

Syrian Army units arrived on Sunday at the Syrian-Turkish border in the northeastern countryside of Ras al-Ayn after entering dozens of villages and towns to the village of al-Kisra and Tal Ziab Zarkan.

