BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered several parts of eastern Aleppo today that they have not any presence in since the Syrian opposition militants took control in 2012.

According to a military source in eastern Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army and Desert Hawks Brigade (Liwaa Suqour Al-Sahra) entered the strategic Al-Zibdiyah Neighborhood after all of the militants reportedly left the area last night.

The Syrian Arab Army's entry into the Al-Zibdiyah Neighborhood is arguably one of their biggest victories in their east Aleppo campaign because this area was once considered a rebel stronghold.

The remaining jihadist rebels of Jaysh Al-Fateh and Fatah Halab are expected to be transferred today, leaving the entire east Aleppo pocket under the Syrian Arab Army's control.