BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered the town of Al-Karak on Thursday, following the recent string of attacks by militant sleeper cells against the military and security forces in the Daraa Governorate.

According to a field source on Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army surrounded the town of Al-Kirak near the Al-Sweida Governorate border, cordoning off the roads leading to and from the area.

The Syrian Arab Army troops then entered the town in search of the militants who carried out an ambush against the Air Force Intelligence (AFI) forces near al-Karak earlier this week.

This latest operation comes just days after several attacks were carried out by militant sleeper cells inside the Daraa Governorate, which also coincided with the Syrian Arab Army’s raids in the Al-Balad District of the administrative government.

Despite the Summer 2018 reconciliation agreement, which saw several militants either reconciling with the government or departing for Idlib, a number of attacks by Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) sleeper cells have been carried out against the Syrian Arab Army in the Daraa, Al-Sweida and Al-Quneitra governorates.

With the influx of these attacks in 2020, the Syrian Arab Army has been forced to deploy reinforcements to southern Syria to combat the growing threats in the region.