BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has entered two new towns in the Al-Hasakah Governorate this week following a string of attacks by the Turkish-backed militants near the Tal Tamr District.
According to a report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Syrian Army entered the towns of Al-Kasra and Abu Raseen in the southeastern countryside of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
The Syrian Army’s entry into these two towns in northwest Al-Hasakah came in response to the Turkish-backed militant attack on their positions last week.
Since Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army has entered at least four towns in the Ras Al-‘Ayn countryside, while several units of the military continue to deploy to this border region.
The Syrian Arab Army is expected to enter several towns between Tal Tamr and Ras Al-‘Ayn in the coming days as they continue to deploy troops to the Turkish border.
