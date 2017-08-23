BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – With ISIS lines throughout central Syria collapsing before a relentless onslaught by pro-government forces, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is now eyeing-out to secure one of the largest oil fields in the region that has been under the control of the terrorist group since its successful Palmyra offensive in December 2016.

After capturing the strategic town of Huwaysis in central Homs Governorate two days, the SAA has continued advancing southwest of the al-Sha’er mountain chain securing, as of today, the hilltops of Abedin, Qart al-Aridah, Qart al-Taheen and Qubour al-Shaalan; smaller, unnamed hills east of Qart al-Aridah have also been secured.

By this advance, the SAA has now flanked the al-Mahr Oil Field (one of the largest in central Syria) from three axes, leaving only one safe route for ISIS to retreat from. The oil field and its surrounding area area expected to be liberated very soon. Click here to see an interactive map of Syria and Iraq.