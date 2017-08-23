BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – With ISIS lines throughout central Syria collapsing before a relentless onslaught by pro-government forces, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is now eyeing-out to secure one of the largest oil fields in the region that has been under the control of the terrorist group since its successful Palmyra offensive in December 2016.

After capturing the strategic town of Huwaysis in central Homs Governorate two days, the SAA has continued advancing southwest of the al-Sha’er mountain chain securing, as of today, the hilltops of Abedin, Qart al-Aridah, Qart al-Taheen and Qubour al-Shaalan; smaller, unnamed hills east of Qart al-Aridah have also been secured.

By this advance, the SAA has now flanked the al-Mahr Oil Field (one of the largest in central Syria) from three axes, leaving only one safe route for ISIS to retreat from. The oil field and its surrounding area area expected to be liberated very soon.

Click here to see an interactive map of Syria and Iraq.

Share this article:
  •  
  • 42
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    43
    Shares
ALSO READ  Footage of the Syrian Army's push to besiege ISIL in central Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz