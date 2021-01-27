BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced that one of its units managed to eliminate the terrorist group that attacked buses carrying soldiers on the Deir Ezzor-Palmyra International Highway.

A military source said in a statement that his units “secured the international road in Deir Ezzor” after eliminating the terrorist group that is linked to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

He explained that his units managed to “destroy two pickups equipped with heavy machine guns, and kill eight terrorists, in the operation they carried out after careful follow-up and sweeping operations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, SANA quoted a source as saying that this group had recently attacked “civilian and military buses on the international road of Deir Ezzor-Palmyra, in the Al-Shoula area.”

Last Sunday, a bus carrying Syrian soldiers and civilians came under fire from a terrorist group in the Al-Malhah – Al-Shula area, on the Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway.

A military source announced at the time that the terrorist attack killed three soldiers and wounded ten others.

SANA later claimed the terrorists reached the highway from the U.S.-controlled Al-Tanf region.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!