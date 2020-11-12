BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) confronted a large number of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists that attempted to infiltrate their positions in the archeological region of eastern Hama last night.
According to reports from the front, the Islamic State terrorists stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions after reaching the Hama administrative border from the northeastern region of Homs.
The clashes reportedly occurred at the historical sites along the road to Al-Resafa (Al-Raqqa CS) and resulted in heavy losses for the Islamic State forces.
The reports from the eastern Hama front said that the Islamic State suffered more than 40 casualties during the clashes, while the Syrian Arab Army suffered 11 of their own.
Following the failed attack, the Islamic State terrorists fled south towards the Badiya Al-Sham region, which is where they have sought refuge because the vast desert terrain and mountains has allowed them to disappear from the army’s radar.
Since the start of 2020, the Islamic State has intensified their attacks against the Syrian Arab Army, especially in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate, where they have even temporarily captured villages near the Ithriya crossroad.
