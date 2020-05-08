BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was engaged in a fierce confrontation with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the eastern part of the Homs Governorate on Friday.
According to a field report from Homs, the Syrian Arab Army managed to foil an Islamic State attack in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region on Friday after the terrorist group stormed their positions earlier in the day.
The report said the Syrian Army killed and wounding several Islamic State terrorists during the clashes, forcing the remaining militants to flee back into the vast desert region between Homs and Deir Ezzor.
Friday’s attack by the Islamic State marked the third time this week that they stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates.
The Islamic State has launched several attacks in Syria and Iraq since the start of this week, prompting both the Syrian and Iraqi armed forces to increase their security measures in many parts of their countries.
