BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spotted on Wednesday an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) force attempting to infiltrate into the government-held areas in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah area of Homs.
According to a military report, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF), attacked this Islamic State contingent near the Arwad Dam, resulting in heavy losses for the latter.
The report said the Islamic State terrorists that were not killed managed to escape with their weapons in the vast desert region.
The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) then followed up this attack by launching a half dozen strikes on the Islamic State’s positions between the towns of Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula.
Over the last week, the Islamic State has stepped up their infiltration attempts in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, with at least two of attempts happening in the last 24 hours.
