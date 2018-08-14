BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – A group of Islamic State (ISIS) militants attempted to evade capture this morning by fleeing the Al-Safa Canyon in east Sweida.

The Islamic State terrorists attempted to break out of this large canyon in Sweida this morning after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) issued one last warning to ISIS regarding the surrender of this area.

However, several Islamic State militants chose flee the Al-Safa Canyon, despite being completely encircled by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.

According to a military report, the Islamic State militants were spotted by the Syrian Arab Army before they leave the Al-Safa Canyon; this would result in the death of all the terrorists attempting to escape.

The report added that the Syrian Arab Army is now pushing up the Al-Safa Canyon in a bid to force the Islamic State to surrender their final positions in this region.

