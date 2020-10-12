BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Following a series of attacks by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in central Syria, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful counter-assault to eliminate a group of militants near the town of ‘Uqayribat.
According to a field report from eastern Hama, the Syrian Arab Army carried out a successful counter-attack against a group of Islamic State fighters near ‘Uqayribat on Sunday, resulting in the elimination of the terrorists and the seizure of their weapons.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army carried out a out a well-timed ambush after the Islamic State fighters had previously used the area around ‘Uqayribat to reinforce their terrorists and launch several attacks against the SAA and National Defense Forces (NDF) in Hama.
It would add that the Syrian Arab Army has taken new measures in Hama and Homs to increase their security and prevent the terrorist group from wreaking havoc in near areas around these governorates.
Despite losing their de-facto capitals in Syria and Iraq, the Islamic State has repeatedly carried out attacks in the central and eastern parts of the Arab Republic, using their plethora of sleeper cells that are setup in several desert areas.
