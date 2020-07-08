BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) eliminated a group of militants that attempted to infiltrate into the Palmyra region of Homs from the U.S.-controlled Tanf Zone on Tuesday.

According to reports, the group of militants was reportedly ambushed by the Syrian Arab Army, who managed to eliminate a number of them, while also arresting three others north of the Tanf Zone.

The Syrian Arab News Agency released a video on Wednesday that showed the aftermath of the ambush, including the captured weapons and militants.

The Syrian Arab Army has been deploying reinforcements to the Badiya Al-Sham region amid the need to increase security measures in central and eastern Syria.

