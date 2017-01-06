BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) - Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to break-through Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham's (formerly Al-Nusra Front) front-line defenses at the northern flank of Bassima, capturing all of the hills overlooking this village in the Barada Valley of rural Damascus.

Led by the 4th Mechanized Division and Qalamoun Shield, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the northern flank of Bassima earlier today, killing several militants from Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.

Intense clashes would continue north of Bassima for much of day, as the Syrian Arab Army attempted to enter the well-fortified village.

According to some local activists in Wadi Barada, a temporary ceasefire deal has been reached between the Syrian Arab Army's High Command and jihadist rebels; however, this cannot be confirmed at the moment.