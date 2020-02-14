BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has destroyed multiple jihadist vehicles in western Aleppo today, as they confront the militant groups trying to regain the areas they lost this week.
According to the Anna News Agency, who also released footage of one of the militant vehicles, the Syrian military destroyed a Turkish-supplied ACV-15 armored personnel carrier (APC) near the Kafr Halab axis in western Aleppo.
In the video released on Friday, the Anna News Agency reporter shows the destroyed vehicle, as smoke still billows from it:
Видео от наших корреспондентов с востока провинции Идлиб
Боевая машина пехоты ACV-15, подбитые сирийской армией и снятые нашими корреспондентами на востоке провинции #Идлиб. pic.twitter.com/xkmdld9ZFp
— ANNA-News (@annanews_info) February 14, 2020
