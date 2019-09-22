BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) stepped up their attacks in the Latakia Governorate this past weekend, targeting several areas under the control of the jihadist rebels.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a heavy barrage of missiles and artillery shells towards the jihadist tunnels and bases near the key town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.

According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Army relied on their military intelligence and that of their Russian allies to get the coordinates of these jihadist sites.

At the same time, units from the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division heavily targeted the militant positions in the Jabal Turkmen region, which is located along the Turkish-Latakia border.

The Syrian Army reportedly targeted the jihadist movements in the Jabal Turkmen region after militants aligned with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party were seen expanding their presence in the area.

Amazing that all those jihadi terrorists are situated on the Syrian-Turkish border while Turkey feels the need to send reinforcements to their observation posts deep inside Syrian territory.

2019-09-23 09:42
SAA seems to have to deal with the same issues as Tsahal :
Terror tunnels, crapaganda, etc…
Syria gets the same treatment as Israel… Interesting…

2019-09-23 08:07
Habrá dado en el blanco?…

