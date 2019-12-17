BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to inflict heavy damage on the attacking jihadist rebels last night after the latter launched a surprise assault on their positions near the town of Sinjar in southeast Idlib.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Army was able to destroy three enemy tanks belonging to the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
Furthermore, the publication said that the Syrian Arab Army killed several jihadist rebels during the short battle last night, ultimately forcing them to abandon their attack on Sinjar
The total death toll for the jihadist rebels is unknown; however, some publications like Iran’s Fars News Agency claimed that as many as 40 militants were killed.
Some other pro-government pages said that the Syrian Army killed ‘dozens’ of these jihadist rebels, without giving a specified amount.
No further details were released from southeast Idlib.
