BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed to several areas in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian Army has deployed to several towns in the Tal Tamr District of Al-Hasakah, including Al-Aharis and Manajeer.

The purpose of this deployment, the source said, was to prevent the Turkish Army and their militant allies from further expanding in the Al-Hasakah Governorate as they try to capture the strategic city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

Since the start of their military incursion into Syria, the Turkish Army and their allied militants have repeatedly tried to capture Ras Al-‘Ayn from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); however, their attempts have failed, as the latter refuses to yield the city.

Furthermore, the recent arrival of reinforcements to Ras Al-‘Ayn have proven incredibly important for the Syrian Democratic Forces, as they have fulfilled their manpower needs inside the city.

The Turkish military is seeking to capture Ras Al-‘Ayn after their troops managed to seize the border town of Tal Abyad in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

