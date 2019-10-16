BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed to several areas in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, the Syrian Army has deployed to several towns in the Tal Tamr District of Al-Hasakah, including Al-Aharis and Manajeer.
The purpose of this deployment, the source said, was to prevent the Turkish Army and their militant allies from further expanding in the Al-Hasakah Governorate as they try to capture the strategic city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
Since the start of their military incursion into Syria, the Turkish Army and their allied militants have repeatedly tried to capture Ras Al-‘Ayn from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); however, their attempts have failed, as the latter refuses to yield the city.
Furthermore, the recent arrival of reinforcements to Ras Al-‘Ayn have proven incredibly important for the Syrian Democratic Forces, as they have fulfilled their manpower needs inside the city.
The Turkish military is seeking to capture Ras Al-‘Ayn after their troops managed to seize the border town of Tal Abyad in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.