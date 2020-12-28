BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed troops to the outskirts of a strategic city in the northern region of the Arab Republic, sources from the military said on Monday.

According to the sources, the Syrian Arab Army, along with the Russian military police, deployed its forces to the western outskirts of Ain Issa, which is currently being targeted by the Turkish-backed militants.

The reports said that the Syrian Arab Army is only deployed to the entrance of Ain Issa; they have not reached an agreement to enter the town, despite preliminary reports on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, a military expert told Sputnik Arabic that the Russian Reconciliation Center reached an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces to handover the town of Ain Issa to the government and SAA.

However, despite this report, a source from the Syrian Arab Army has denied any agreement to handover the town, which was later corroborated by the Syrian Democratic Forces on Monday.

Meanwhile in northern Al-Raqqa, the Turkish-backed militants continued their attacks on the Ain Issa countryside, as their forces heavily targeted the nearby villages of Al-Musharifah and Al-Jahbah with heavy artillery and rockets.

Should the SDF agree to handover Ain Issa to the Syrian Arab Army, this should end the attacks by the Turkish-backed militants; however, nothing is guaranteed, as the Syrian Army shares control of Tal Tamr with the SDF in northwestern Al-Hasakah, but this has not stopped the militants from attacking the area.