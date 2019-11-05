BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) deployed its units to the eastern district of Al-Qamishli, marking the first time since 2012 that they have had a presence in this part of the city.

According to a military source, the Syrian Army will be deployed across the entire city as part of their agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Al-Qamishli was previously split between the SAA and SDF, with the majority of the city and district under the control of the latter.

However, with the Turkish military threatening the SDF territories in northern Syria and the U.S.’ withdrawal from the border, their forces made the decision to handover several areas to the Syrian Army.

