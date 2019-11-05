BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) deployed its units to the eastern district of Al-Qamishli, marking the first time since 2012 that they have had a presence in this part of the city.
According to a military source, the Syrian Army will be deployed across the entire city as part of their agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Al-Qamishli was previously split between the SAA and SDF, with the majority of the city and district under the control of the latter.
However, with the Turkish military threatening the SDF territories in northern Syria and the U.S.’ withdrawal from the border, their forces made the decision to handover several areas to the Syrian Army.
Advertisements
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.