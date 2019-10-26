BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed to two new towns in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian Army deployed to the towns of Al-Qassimiyah and Al-Rashidiyah in northwestern Al-Hasakah following an attack by the Turkish-backed militants earlier in the week.

These two towns are located along the Tal Tamr-Ras Al-‘Ayn Road, which is where the Turkish-backed militants launched an attack from earlier in the week.

The Syrian Arab Army has recently increased their presence in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate in order to prevent the militants from land grabbing near the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

In addition to their deployment in northwest Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Arab Army has also increased their presence around the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa, which is located in the northern part of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

