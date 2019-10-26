BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed to two new towns in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, the Syrian Army deployed to the towns of Al-Qassimiyah and Al-Rashidiyah in northwestern Al-Hasakah following an attack by the Turkish-backed militants earlier in the week.
These two towns are located along the Tal Tamr-Ras Al-‘Ayn Road, which is where the Turkish-backed militants launched an attack from earlier in the week.
The Syrian Arab Army has recently increased their presence in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate in order to prevent the militants from land grabbing near the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
In addition to their deployment in northwest Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Arab Army has also increased their presence around the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa, which is located in the northern part of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.