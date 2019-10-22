BEIURT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed a new force to the city of Qamishli in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah this week.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army sent their 5th Border Guard Regiment to the Qamishli-Turkey border.

This move by the Syrian military comes just 24 hours after a military unit in Qamishli was redeployed to the town of Al-Malikiyah along the Iraqi border.