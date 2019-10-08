BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed a large number of soldiers to the Deir Ezzor Governorate today as they prepare for a potential offensive east of the Euphrates.

According to an army source in Deir Ezzor, the Syrian military deployed several units, including personnel from the National Defense Forces (NDF), to front-lines with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The source said the Syrian Army does not want war with the Syrian Democratic Forces, but they do not want these territories to be taken by the Turkish-backed militants.

He added that the Syrian military’s greatest concern at the moment is the Turkish Army’s operation which seeks to take hold of several areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces and People’s Protection Units (YPG).

While Damascus complains about the U.S. presence in the SDF-held areas, they do seek to negotiate with the Kurdish forces in order to reach a peaceful settlement.

However, in regards to the militants, Damascus believes the Turkish military is using these proxies to land grab in Syria, especially along their vast southern border.

Both Syria and Iraq have repeatedly complained about Turkey’s cross-border movements, as Ankara has not received the go ahead from either government to conduct these operations.

I knew that. The Sultan will put an end of the Kurdish autonomy in Syria. That's the actual goal of the Emperor (some call him Putin). He offered Kurds so many times to join Syrian government but they kept refusing. This jeopardizes His plans in Syria. So, He will put them in the corner the other way around.

2019-10-08 22:56
Makes sense to join with the SDF and keep Turkey out. Allow the SDF autonomy in their area as part of Syria and use the oil for the benefit of all Syrians. The US to get the F out. Around 1999 Cheney and others came up with a plan too control all of the worlds oil. Every war they create is for that reason. Control who gets the oil and you control the world.

Siria tiene que recuperar su pozos petroleros en Deir-Ezzor, en Al-Hasaka tirnr que fortalecer su ejercito.

Catalan
tu tiene que usal google…traduce al ingles…

Majid
Now SDF will taste the consequences of being a US Ally…

Antijoo
Target practise for USAF. S300 probly still turned off. They might as well ship them back Russia.. RTS.. Can't find the on botton.

