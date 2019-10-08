BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed a large number of soldiers to the Deir Ezzor Governorate today as they prepare for a potential offensive east of the Euphrates.
According to an army source in Deir Ezzor, the Syrian military deployed several units, including personnel from the National Defense Forces (NDF), to front-lines with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The source said the Syrian Army does not want war with the Syrian Democratic Forces, but they do not want these territories to be taken by the Turkish-backed militants.
He added that the Syrian military’s greatest concern at the moment is the Turkish Army’s operation which seeks to take hold of several areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces and People’s Protection Units (YPG).
While Damascus complains about the U.S. presence in the SDF-held areas, they do seek to negotiate with the Kurdish forces in order to reach a peaceful settlement.
However, in regards to the militants, Damascus believes the Turkish military is using these proxies to land grab in Syria, especially along their vast southern border.
Both Syria and Iraq have repeatedly complained about Turkey’s cross-border movements, as Ankara has not received the go ahead from either government to conduct these operations.
