BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – A new batch of military reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army arrived in the al-Hasakah province on Thursday after traveling through a highway (al-Hasakah – Raqqa) passing through the Tal Abyad area, which is the third batch of its kind since the Syrian Army started deploying along this border strip

A Sputnik field source said that the new military reinforcements consisted of an infantry battalion from the 61st Brigade of the 10th Division; they were equipped with tanks and heavy weapons. The source said they arrived in the town of Tal Tamr west of al-Hasakah, and immediately began deploying and stationed in a series of sites extending from the town of Abu Rasin to the Syrian-Turkish border north of Ras al-Ain.

At the same time, the Turkish Army and the Syrian opposition factions loyal to them launched heavy artillery and rockets towards the village of Qasimiya in the Tal Tamr countryside, which is under the control of SDF, while the villages (long Al-Dabsah, Al-Managir, Umm Al-Kaif, Bab al-Faraj, Tal Muhammad, al-Daoudiyya, and Gheshim) in the countryside of Tal Tamr and Ras al-Ain, which are also under the control of SDF, were attacked by the Turkish army and Syrian opposition factions, using heavy weapons, tanks and drones.

In Raqqa, the correspondent reported that heavy clashes using all types of heavy weapons from doshka machine guns, mortars and heavy artillery are taking place along the international road (Hasaka-Raqqa – Aleppo) known as M4 Highway.

The Turkish army and the factions loyal to them are trying to take control of the road and cutoff the SDF in this area.

Advertisements