BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – A new batch of military reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army arrived in the al-Hasakah province on Thursday after traveling through a highway (al-Hasakah – Raqqa) passing through the Tal Abyad area, which is the third batch of its kind since the Syrian Army started deploying along this border strip
A Sputnik field source said that the new military reinforcements consisted of an infantry battalion from the 61st Brigade of the 10th Division; they were equipped with tanks and heavy weapons. The source said they arrived in the town of Tal Tamr west of al-Hasakah, and immediately began deploying and stationed in a series of sites extending from the town of Abu Rasin to the Syrian-Turkish border north of Ras al-Ain.
At the same time, the Turkish Army and the Syrian opposition factions loyal to them launched heavy artillery and rockets towards the village of Qasimiya in the Tal Tamr countryside, which is under the control of SDF, while the villages (long Al-Dabsah, Al-Managir, Umm Al-Kaif, Bab al-Faraj, Tal Muhammad, al-Daoudiyya, and Gheshim) in the countryside of Tal Tamr and Ras al-Ain, which are also under the control of SDF, were attacked by the Turkish army and Syrian opposition factions, using heavy weapons, tanks and drones.
In Raqqa, the correspondent reported that heavy clashes using all types of heavy weapons from doshka machine guns, mortars and heavy artillery are taking place along the international road (Hasaka-Raqqa – Aleppo) known as M4 Highway.
The Turkish army and the factions loyal to them are trying to take control of the road and cutoff the SDF in this area.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.