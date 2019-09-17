BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has denied reports of airstrikes on the Iranian forces in the border city of Albukamal.
According to the military, there were no airstrikes or air activity over Albukamal last night, despite claims by pro-militant activists and their media channels.
The source said these claims have been shared by these media outlets and activists to spread disinformation, but they have no truth.
He also denied reports of increased tension between the Syrian military and Iranian-backed forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, adding that the situation in the area has been relatively quiet since the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) cells were eliminated in the Badiyah Al-Mayadeen region.
Earlier this month, an unknown aircraft carried out airstrikes over a compound belonging to an Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary group in Albukamal.
The attack resulted in the partial destruction of the compound and the alleged death of 18 Iraqi fighters; this claim has been denied Hezbollah’s official media wing.
Israel was accused of carrying out the attack, with support from the U.S. military; however, Tel Aviv has not commented on these accusations.
