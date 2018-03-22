BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Army is now in its second day of reduce years-old rebel defenses around the district town of Harasta, the main stronghold for Ahrar al-Sham jihadists in Damascus’ East Ghouta region.
The demolishing of militant positions is being done in preparation for the much hoped bloodless evacuation of Ahrar al-Sham fighters – who have since been completely isolated inside Harasta – from the district towards insurgent-controlled areas of northwest Syria (per a recent agreement).
Then again, if the negotiations (so far successful) fail and jihadist rebels refuse to leave, the Syrian Army will use the newly cleared routes into Harasta as launching points from which to storm the district.
According to sources, the first wave of Ahrar al-Sham evacuees are set to begin their journey to Syria’s northwest on either Thursday or Friday morning.
