BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Army is now in its second day of reduce years-old rebel defenses around the district town of Harasta, the main stronghold for Ahrar al-Sham jihadists in Damascus’ East Ghouta region.

The demolishing of militant positions is being done in preparation for the much hoped bloodless evacuation of Ahrar al-Sham fighters – who have since been completely isolated inside Harasta – from the district towards insurgent-controlled areas of northwest Syria (per a recent agreement).

Then again, if the negotiations (so far successful) fail and jihadist rebels refuse to leave, the Syrian Army will use the newly cleared routes into Harasta as launching points from which to storm the district.

According to sources, the first wave of Ahrar al-Sham evacuees are set to begin their journey to Syria’s northwest on either Thursday or Friday morning.

Share this article:
  • 126
  • 4
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    131
    Shares
ALSO READ  Video of Syrian forces preparing to fight against 'foreign aggression'
Andrew Illingworth

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

1 Comment on "Syrian Army demolishes rebel defenses around key jihadist stronghold in east Damascus – hopes for evac, prepares to storm"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Frank
Guest
Frank
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They will leave just want to keep Tiger army at this front longer to give Turkey more time

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
22/03/2018 08:41