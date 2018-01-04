BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:35 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) demanded via loud speaker this morning that the Islamist rebels surrender immediately or else they would not halt their counter-assault in the Harasta suburb of east Damascus.

Prior to issuing this demand, the Syrian Army’s 105th and 106th brigades peppered the Islamist defenses with a barrage of surface-to-surface missiles.

The Syrian Arab Army is hoping to recapture the territory they lost to the Islamist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Rahman in the Harasta suburb earlier this week.

Currently, the Syrian Army is besieged by Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and their allies around the strategic vehicle base that is located inside Harasta.

The Syrian Army has recaptured some territory, but still needs to retake the blocks around the municipal building and the Al-Barazi Hospital.