BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the key town of Zakah this morning after a fierce battle with Jaysh Al-Izza and their allies in northern Hama.
Following the capture of Zakah, the Syrian Arab Army began their preliminary attack on Jaysh Al-Izza’s strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.
According to a military source near the front-lines, Syrian Army artillery crews managed to cutoff the main militant supply line from Kafr Zita to Al-Latamnah after raining shells on the roadway between the two towns.
Furthermore, Syrian Air Force jets have begun bombing these two towns in preparation for the upcoming army operation to expel Jaysh Al-Izza from the northern countryside of Hama.
The loss of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah would be devastating for Jaysh al-Izza as these two towns served as their headquarters for years.
