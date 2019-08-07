BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the key town of Zakah this morning after a fierce battle with Jaysh Al-Izza and their allies in northern Hama.

Following the capture of Zakah, the Syrian Arab Army began their preliminary attack on Jaysh Al-Izza’s strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.

According to a military source near the front-lines, Syrian Army artillery crews managed to cutoff the main militant supply line from Kafr Zita to Al-Latamnah after raining shells on the roadway between the two towns.

Furthermore, Syrian Air Force jets have begun bombing these two towns in preparation for the upcoming army operation to expel Jaysh Al-Izza from the northern countryside of Hama.

The loss of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah would be devastating for Jaysh al-Izza as these two towns served as their headquarters for years.

Excellent! Go SAA.

Very nice news 🙂

Few days down the line we all will say Jaish Al Izza – Who?
With JAI taking a severe beating HTS Jihadis must be wondering when will it be their turn?

Several pincher movements should be considered : Al-Hariah, between Qiratah and al-Uraymah, all the al-Latimah zone : if they start a pincher between Waddi-Abbud and Az-Zakah, it’d be a nice 10km large pocket to be created, they can let a passage for a while so roaches can flee… or believe they can… More in the north, I don’t get why nothing has been done since 2016 for the Anadan/Kafr Hamrah/Haritan area near Aleppo as a pincher would be effective here… Starting working al-Bab/Qabasin should be considered, maybe teaming more closely (and secretly) with YPG, nevertheless, such posture would mean something… Read more »

excelente noticia, ya no debe existir la llamada zona desmilitarizada, continuar con la ofensiva hasta la victoria siempre.

