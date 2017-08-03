BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has cutoff an important Islamic State (ISIL) supply line to the village of Thardeh in the Deir Ezzor Governorate’s southwestern countryside, a recent military report stated.

Led by the Al-Qassem Group of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army launched a special operation on Thursday that targeted the Islamic State’s positions around the provincial cemetery.

According to a report, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture one square kilometer of territory around the Deir Ezzor Cemetery, Thursday, following a fierce battle with the Islamic State forces in western Deir Ezzor.

As a result of today’s operation, the Islamic State’s supply line to Thardeh village has been cutoff and their control over the provincial cemetery has taken a hit in the western part of the site.

