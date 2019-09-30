BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) faced off against an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) force in the Badiya Al-Sham region of eastern Syria on Sunday.

The Islamic State began their assault by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses in the Hamimah area, which is located along the governorate border of Deir Ezzor and Homs.

This Islamic State attack on the Hamimah area would result in a fierce battle with the Syrian Arab Army that lasted for a short period of time on Sunday.

According to a military source in eastern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army was able to repel the Islamic State attack on the Hamimah area after killing and wounding several members of the terrorist group.

The Islamic State attack on Sunday marked the third time in the last six days that the terrorist group has stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in eastern Syria.

At the same time, pro-opposition activists reported that the Islamic State was able to capture the town of Al-Sukhnah after launching a surprise attack on the Syrian Army’s defenses.

However, this claim would later be denied by the Syrian Arab Army, who said that their forces were in full control of Al-Sukhnah and its surroundings.

