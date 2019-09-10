BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF), began a wide-scale combing offensive in the desert region of eastern Syria over the weekend.

According to a field report from the NDF, the Syrian military began the operation by storming several Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) sleeper cells in the Badiyah Al-Sham region of Deir Ezzor.

The NDF field report said the Syrian military managed to eliminate several Islamic State cells and terrorists, while also securing much of this desert region that links the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates.

They would add that the operation in the Badiyah Al-Sham region of Deir Ezzor is nearly complete as they shift their attention to the Islamic State areas near the T-3 Pumping Station east of Palmyra (var. Tadmur).

Since this Syrian military operation was launched, the Islamic State has been unable to carry out their usual attacks against the army in the rural region of Al-Mayadeen.

Furthermore, the Syrian military has fully secured the Al-Fidah area for the first time since the Islamic State terrorist group emerged in this region.

The Islamic State had caused many problems in this desert region since the start of the new year; however, this operation should pay dividends in the future, as the military can redeploy many of these units to more pressing fronts.

