BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continues to use the Russian armored vehicle, the Vystrel (BPM-97), in addition to the Tiger, Typhoon-K and Reis vehicles, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported this week.
Pictures of the Vystrel with desert camouflage, which is armed with a 12.7 mm Otius NCV-12.7 machine gun, appeared on social media this week, as the vehicle was photographed in the Idlib Governorate city of Saraqib.
Saraqib-Tarnaba pic.twitter.com/GwOCVAnjiV
— ZOKA (@200_zoka) March 25, 2021
The first data on the use of such technology was published in October 2015. Then the K-43269 and its Dozor modifications were used in various operations, including during the battles in the Palmyra region.
Most of these Russian-supplied armored vehicles proved reliable and easy to operate, especially during the central and eastern Syria operations against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).
The vehicle’s mass is about 10,500 kg, with engine power recorded at 240 horsepower. The maximum speed on the highway is 90 km/hr and the fuel reserve is 1,100 km.