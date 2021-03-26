BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continues to use the Russian armored vehicle, the Vystrel (BPM-97), in addition to the Tiger, Typhoon-K and Reis vehicles, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported this week.

Pictures of the Vystrel with desert camouflage, which is armed with a 12.7 mm Otius NCV-12.7 machine gun, appeared on social media this week, as the vehicle was photographed in the Idlib Governorate city of Saraqib.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first data on the use of such technology was published in October 2015. Then the K-43269 and its Dozor modifications were used in various operations, including during the battles in the Palmyra region.

Most of these Russian-supplied armored vehicles proved reliable and easy to operate, especially during the central and eastern Syria operations against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

The vehicle’s mass is about 10,500 kg, with engine power recorded at 240 horsepower. The maximum speed on the highway is 90 km/hr and the fuel reserve is 1,100 km.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!