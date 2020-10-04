BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their military operation inside the town of Kanaker on Sunday, amid a new attempt by the government to crackdown on the militant sleeper cells that are wreaking havoc on the reconciled areas.

According to a field source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army continued to comb through Kanaker on Sunday morning, as their troops entered several buildings that were suspected of having a militant presence.

The source said the Syrian Army has already discovered warehouses filled with weapons, along with small labs used to make explosives inside Kanaker.

He would add that the Syrian Army has offered the militants inside Kanaker terms of surrender, which includes the transfer to any part of northwestern Syria that they choose.

As of now, the militants have not responded to the offer, but as the Syrian Army continues its military operation in Kanaker, the armed assailants will likely have no choice but to agree to the terms.

The Syrian Arab Army began their operation in Kanaker on Saturday, following a week-long military buildup around the town.