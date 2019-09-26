BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their attacks against the jihadist forces this week, targeting a number of hideouts and bases near the town of Kabani.
Using air and ground strikes, the Syrian Army has been relentlessly hitting the militant forces in a bid to weaken the enemy defenses before they launch their offensive in northeastern Latakia.
As shown in the video below, the Syrian Army continues to use artillery and missile fire against the jihadist rebels in Latakia; this has allowed them to prevent the militants from carrying out their own attacks in the area.
In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to launch a new offensive against the jihadist rebels in Kabani, as they look to cutoff the main militant supply line to the Latakia Governorate.
Furthermore, capturing Kabani will open up the Jisr Al-Shughour front for the Syrian Army, which is part of the high command’s future plans.
