BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their advance in the Idlib countryside on Wednesday, as their troops managed to capture new ground from the jihadist rebels near Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army’s first look at Ma’arat Al-Nu’man after large-scale Idlib advance – video

According to a new field report in the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Al-Haradah this afternoon after they advanced north of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army has now secured all flanks of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, while also pushing north along the strategic Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5).

On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured the city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man after three-days of battle in eastern Idlib.

As a result of this advance by the Syrian Army, they now find themselves within 12 km of two major cities: Saraqib (northeast) and Ariha (northwest).

Advertisements