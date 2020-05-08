BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has addressed several attacks in eastern Homs this week amid a new campaign by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) to wreak havoc in the eastern part of the country.
ISIS began their attacks against the Syrian Armed Forces earlier this week, targeting their positions around the Al-Mayadeen Desert of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Following their attack in Deir Ezzor, the Islamic State launched a string of attacks on the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, with the primary focus being the desert region between Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula.
The Syrian Army was able to repel these attacks after killing and wounding several terrorist combatants.
On Friday morning, the Islamic State continued their attacks against the Syrian Army, as they struck the latter’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region.
According to a field source, the Syrian Army addressed the attack and forced the Islamic State terrorists to flee after a fierce confrontation.
The Syrian Army has recently beefed up their defenses around the desert region between the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates to prevent the terrorist forces from gaining any ground.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.