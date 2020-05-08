BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has addressed several attacks in eastern Homs this week amid a new campaign by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) to wreak havoc in the eastern part of the country.

ISIS began their attacks against the Syrian Armed Forces earlier this week, targeting their positions around the Al-Mayadeen Desert of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Following their attack in Deir Ezzor, the Islamic State launched a string of attacks on the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, with the primary focus being the desert region between Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula.

The Syrian Army was able to repel these attacks after killing and wounding several terrorist combatants.

On Friday morning, the Islamic State continued their attacks against the Syrian Army, as they struck the latter’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region.

According to a field source, the Syrian Army addressed the attack and forced the Islamic State terrorists to flee after a fierce confrontation.

The Syrian Army has recently beefed up their defenses around the desert region between the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates to prevent the terrorist forces from gaining any ground.

