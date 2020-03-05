BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched an operation this week to clear the remaining Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) cells in the southwestern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Goernorate.
According to a military source near this front, the Syrian Arab Army managed to eliminate several Islamic State cells in southwestern Al-Raqqa, reestablishing security around the areas used by the terrorist to launch attacks.
The Syrian Army also seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition left behind by the terrorist group.
The Islamic State cells used the southwestern countryside of Al-Raqqa to launch attacks against the Syrian Arab Army before this week’s anti-terror operation.
The terrorist group is still believed to have many cells in the Badiya Al-Sham region that stretches from central to eastern Syria; this area has seen the most terrorist activity since the Islamic State lost their last areas in east of the Euphrates.
