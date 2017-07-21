BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) completed the first phase of their east Damascus offensive, Friday, a military source told Al-Masdar this afternoon.

According to the military source, the Syrian Arab Army secured the perimeter around the northeastern perimeter of the Al-Sonbol Station in the ‘Ayn Tarma Triangle, destroying two Faylaq Al-Rahman trenches in the area.

In addition to their operations near the Al-Sonbol Station, the Syrian Arab Army’s 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard seized several Faylaq Al-Rahman trenches surrounding teh Shami Land Project; thus concluding the first phase of the offensive.

Up next, the Syrian Arab Army’s 105th Brigade will be joined by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division in Jobar, as they kick-off of the second phase of this east Damascus offensive.

