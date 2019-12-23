BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – For the second time in the Syrian conflict, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has encircled the Turkish military’s observation post.

According to a military source near the front-lines in southeast Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army has surrounded the Turkish observation post after seizing several towns from the jihadist rebels.

The Syrian Arab Army was able to complete the encirclement after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham abandoned several towns and villages in southeastern Idlib.

In the coming days, the Syrian Arab Army will likely setup checkpoints around the Turkish observation post and they will later be relieved by Russian military police.

Since Russia and Turkey have an agreement in northwestern Syria, the Turkish troops at this observation post will be able to access the roads in the area so that they can bring in supplies and reinforcements whenever needed.

The Syrian Arab Army launched their wide-scale offensive in the southeastern countryside of Idlib last Thursday after nearly two months of inactivity.

