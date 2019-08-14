BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is quickly approaching the jihadist stronghold of Khan Sheikhoun after a series of gains across the Idlib Governorate.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army scored a new advance in the Idlib Governorate last, seizing the hilltop of Tal ‘Aas from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

On Wednesday morning, the Tiger Forces continued their push eastward from Al-Hobeit, capturing two more towns from the militants.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army captured the small towns of Khirbat Murshid and Mantar after brief battle with the jihadist forces in southwestern Idlib.

As a result of these advances, the Syrian Arab Army is now within striking distance of Khan Sheikhoun’s western district.

However, before the Syrian Army attacks Khan Sheikhoun, they will likely attempt to close in on the militant defenses east of the town.

