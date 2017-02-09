BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army continued their large-scale offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo on Thursday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions across the Al-Bab Plateau.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the village of Deir Qaq at the western end of the Al-Bab Plateau this morning, resulting in a fierce battle with the Islamic State militants along the main highway that stretches from the provincial capital to Al-Bab city.

According to a military source in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate Deir Qaq after a two hour long battle with the Islamic State forces inside the village.

Following the liberation of Deir Qaq, the Syrian Arab Army continued their advance at the village of Abu Taltal, where they have already seized most of the Islamic State’s positions.

With their recent advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now at the footsteps of Al-Bab, leaving less than 4km left of ISIL-held territory to liberate before reaching the city.

