BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside several villages from Hamo, blocked a U.S. military convoy near the city of Al-Qamishli in northeastern Syria this week.
According to a field report, the Syrian Army and the villages blocked a convoy of approximately 11 U.S. military vehicles and forced them to turn around and find another route.
“The people of Hamo village and the Syrian Arab Army at a checkpoint inside the village in the Al-Qamishli countryside intercepted a convoy from the American occupation forces consisting of 11 vehicles and forced them from crossing and forcing them to retreat,” the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
No video footage of photos were released from the incident.
Both the Syrian military and U.S. Armed Forces have blocked one another’s path on several occasions in northeastern Syria; however, neither side has engaged in firefights over these minor confrontations.
A rare instance of violence did occur earlier this year, when residents of a town in Al-Hasakah began attacking the U.S. forces, eventually resulting in one person killed.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.