BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) helicopter was seen flying over one of the bases abandoned by the U.S. Army during their withdrawal from the Manbij District of Aleppo.

According to reports, a Syrian Army helicopter flew over the former U.S.-controlled Saidiya Base in the eastern countryside of Manbij; this rare flyby would not have been possible in the past because it would have resulted in a confrontation with the U.S. forces.

#Breaking Our reporter:

Syrian government helicopters flying over city of Manbij and its eastern countryside, after landing in Saidiya base, forme U.S. military base, west of #Manbij. pic.twitter.com/sAarN6dzSy — NORTH PRESS AGENCY – ENGLISH (@NPA_English) November 6, 2019

The U.S. military has mostly withdrawn from the Syrian-Turkish border after spending a few years manning several posts across this region.

Per President Donald Trump’s recent statements, the U.S. Armed Forces will now be tasked with ‘protecting’ the oil fields in the eastern part of the country.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has heavily criticized the U.S.’ occupation of these oil fields and demanded that they immediately withdraw from these areas because they belong to Damascus.

Advertisements