BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out another carried out another special operation in the Deir Ezzor Governorate this weekend, cutting off one of the Islamic State’s (ISIL) key supply lines to the provincial cemetery.

Led by the Al-Qassem Group of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army dug another large tunnel under the Islamic State’s positions, placing a large supply of explosives beneath the terrorist group’s positions before detonating the bombs this afternoon.

Following this attack, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s positions and cutoff one of the terrorist group’s most important supply lines to the provincial cemetery.

With the Islamic State under attack at several fronts across the country, the Syrian Arab Army in the Deir Ezzor Governorate has taken advantage of the terrorist group’s misfortunes by carrying out different operations to harass their forces.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Over 100 square km captured from Al-Qaeda during Arsal offensive: Hezbollah

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "Syrian Army carries out special operation to cutoff ISIL’s supply line to Deir Ezzor Cemetery"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

I hope the SAA ‘counter mining’ equipment is the best available as ISIS are good tunneller’s.

The SAA men that undertake this dangerous work are real heroes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 18:18
wpDiscuz