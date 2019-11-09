BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured a town from the Turkish-backed militants on Saturday after a short battle in the morning.

Led by their infantry units, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Umm Al-Sha’yfah near the Abu Rasin area after the Turkish-backed militants withdrew towards Ras Al-‘Ayn.

Later in the day, the Turkish-backed militants attempted to retake the town; however, they were repelled by the Syrian Arab Army.

Below is a video of the Syrian Arab Army inside of the town:

