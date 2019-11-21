BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently captured the town of Umm Shaefa in the Tal Tamr District from the Turkish-backed militants.
In a video released on Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen taking over the town after clashing with the Turkish-backed militants in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
