BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – For the first time in years, the Syrian Armed Forces are in full control of the strategic town of Khan Touman in southern Aleppo.

According to a military source entrenched with Division 30 of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Armed Forces captured Khan Touman this afternoon following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

The source said the town was on the verge of falling this morning after the Syrian Army captured all of the hilltops east of Khan Touman; however, some jihadists refused to surrender.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has put themselves in position to cross the Aleppo-Idlib Highway and make their way to some important areas like Khan Al-‘Assal and Regiment 46 Base.

The southern Aleppo offensive began over the weekend and has been relatively successful thus far, especially after the capture of Khan Touman this afternoon.

