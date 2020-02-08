BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the strategic town of Al-‘Eis on Saturday following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels in southern Aleppo.

During the battle, the Syrian Arab Army was engaged in a fierce engagement with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies, but due to the crumbling defensive lines of the militants, they were able to break through and seize Al-‘Eis.

In the video below, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen combing through Al-‘Eis after expelling the last remaining militants in its vicinity.

