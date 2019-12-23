BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – In a surprise move, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) withdrew from the strategic town of Jarjanaz after a short battle in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Monday.
According to a report from the front-lines in southeast Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) were able to establish full control over Jarjanaz with relative ease, as HTS and their allies offered little resistance to the troops.
The report specified there was very little casualties in the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army and pointed out that the latter is now in position to not only strike Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, but also, encircle the Turkish military’s observation post.
In the coming days, the Syrian Arab Army will likely capture the remaining towns and villages southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, as they prepare to storm the city.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.