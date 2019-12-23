BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – In a surprise move, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) withdrew from the strategic town of Jarjanaz after a short battle in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Monday.

According to a report from the front-lines in southeast Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) were able to establish full control over Jarjanaz with relative ease, as HTS and their allies offered little resistance to the troops.

The report specified there was very little casualties in the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army and pointed out that the latter is now in position to not only strike Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, but also, encircle the Turkish military’s observation post.

In the coming days, the Syrian Arab Army will likely capture the remaining towns and villages southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, as they prepare to storm the city.

