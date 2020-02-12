BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) achieved an imperative victory on Tuesday evening when their forces captured a strategic sector in southwestern Idlib that has been the scene of intense fighting for several years.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army enters Aleppo province from neighboring Idlib
Backed by heavy airstrikes from their Russian counterparts, the Syrian Arab Army capitalized on its recent advance at Khan Al-‘Assal in southwestern Aleppo last night to attack the jihadist defenses at nearby Rashiddeen 4.
According to a military source in Aleppo city, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary) was finally able to break through the jihadist lines at Rashiddeen 4, seizing the entire sector for the first time since 2013.
The capture of the Rashiddeen 4 sector by the Syrian Arab Army is a major blow for the jihadist rebels in Aleppo, as this area had long been used by the latter to launch attacks on the provincial capital.
Lastly, the capture of Rashiddeen 4 by the Syrian Army now opens the possibility of a new attack on the jihadist stronghold of Al-Mansoura, which is located at the western outskirts of Aleppo city.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.